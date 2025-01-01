Every second of Sibiraj’s Ten Hours counts; Karthi unveils first look

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi took to his social media to unveil the first-look poster of actor Sibiraj’s Ten Hours on Wednesday. The film is slated to hit the screens for Pongal.

Sharing the poster on his X platform, Karthi wrote, “Let the new year bring lots of blessings to you, Sibi. Here is the first look of dear brother @Sibi_Sathyaraj’s #TenHours. I’m sure thriller movie lovers will enjoy this one. Best wishes to the entire team (sic).”

It is also interesting to note that Sibi Sathyraj is coming back to the big screens after a hiatus of two years. Ten Hours is expected to be an intense and gripping thriller.

Bankrolled by Duvin Studios and Fivestar, Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal is helming the film. The first-look poster features an intense Sibiraj, with a tourist bus in the backdrop. The poster also carries the tagline “No crime is perfect.”

Jai Karthik handles the cinematography for Ten Hours, and Lawrence Kishore is in charge of editing. KN Sundramoorthy composes the music for the film.