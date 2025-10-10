Every character in Aaryan will be significant: Praveen

CHENNAI: Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming thriller Aaryan is all set to hit the screens on October 31. The film has garnered significant attention after the release of its teaser. Praveen, an erstwhile assistant to Gautham Vasudev Menon is at the helm of the project.

Talking about choosing to make his debut with a thriller, the filmmaker says, “Vishnu and I discussed several scripts before finalising Aaryan. Moreover, thrillers have a separate fan base among the audience. Hence, we chose to go with this project.”

The movie also has Selvaraghavan playing the antagonist opposite Vishnu Vishal. “We narrated the story to him before he could take up any assignment. However,

Aaryan would still have him in a different dimension. The story is inspired from a few real life incidents that we have come across with a twist of fiction to it. Also, the film has two heroines to it-Shraddha

Srinath and Manasa Choudhary. Each of them has their own prominence in the screen time,” he adds.

The teaser is packed with a lot of action shots including an underwater sequence. “There are lots of challenging sequences that the film has,” remarks Praveen.

We narrated the story to Selvaraghavan before he could take up any assignment. However, Aaryan would still have him NS F INùJWJSY INRJSXNTS The story is inspired from a few real life incidents that we have come across with a twist of fiction to it

—Praveen, director