EPS lauds Rajinikanth on IFFI honour

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday congratulated actor Rajinikanth on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

In his message, Palaniswami described the honour as a well-deserved recognition of the actor’s five-decade-long contribution to Indian cinema.

He praised Rajinikanth’s screen presence, humility and discipline, noting that these qualities had made him a global icon and a cultural symbol of Tamil cinema. “For 50 years, Rajinikanth has remained an unmatched figure who has captivated audiences across generations and across the world,” he said.

The award, he added, reflects the immense respect the actor has earned through dedication, hard work and artistic excellence.