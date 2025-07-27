Enna Sugam, rural melody in the vocals of Dhanush, Shweta Mohan

CHENNAI: On Sunday, the makers of Idli Kadai unveiled the first single, Enna Sugam. A soulful rural melody, the track features vocals of Dhanush and Shweta Mohan, in the composition of GV Prakash Kumar. Lyrics are penned by Dhanush himself.

The star cast includes Nithya Menon, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj and Rajkiran. Dhanush is donning the hat of director as well. Backed by Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd, Kiran Koushik is handling the camera for Idli Kadai. GK Prasanna is taking care of the cuts.

The film is all set to hit the screens on October 1.