Emmy Awards 2024: Laura Dern shines in glittering Sabyasachi statement jewellery

LOS ANGELES: Laura Dern, actor and executive producer of Emmy-nominated 'Outstanding Comedy Series', Palm Royale, graced the red carpet in a black off-shoulder gown. What caught the attention of everyone were the stunning jewel pieces designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

She completed her ensemble by wearing earrings, a bangle, and the statement Palm Avenue necklace from Sabyasachi jewellery.

The actor opted for minimal makeup with red lips and kept her tresses open.

Sabyasachi shared pictures on the official Instagram handle. The caption reads, "Laura Dern wears earrings, bangle, and the statement Palm Avenue necklace from Sabyasachi Jewellery for the 76th Emmy Awards."

The awards, held at the Peacock Theatre and broadcast live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, celebrated the year's finest in television with an array of surprising victories and historic wins.

'Hacks' emerged as a standout in the comedy categories, securing the award for Best Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, a notable upset over last year's winner, 'The Bear'.

Jean Smart also earned the Best Actress in a Comedy Series accolade for her role in 'Hacks,' adding to the show's impressive haul.

Despite 'Hacks' taking the top comedy prize, 'The Bear' proved its dominance with a total of 11 wins, setting a new record for the most Emmys won by a comedy series in a single season.

The show's cast shone brightly, with Jeremy Allen White awarded Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Liza Colon-Zayas making history as the first Latina Best Supporting Actress winner, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach securing Best Supporting Actor.

Christopher Storer also took home the award for Best Directing for a Comedy Series.

In the drama categories, 'Shogun' captured Best Drama Series, marking a significant milestone with Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada both winning Best Actress and Best Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.

The duo made history as the first Japanese actors to win Emmys. Frederick E.O. Toye also won Best Directing for the series.

'Baby Reindeer' was recognised as the Best Limited or Anthology Series, with Richard Gadd securing Best Actor and Jessica Gunning winning Best Supporting Actress in the genre.

Gadd also received the award for Best Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series.

Other notable wins included Elizabeth Debicki for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for 'The Crown' and Billy Crudup for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for 'The Morning Show.'

Jodie Foster was honoured with Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for 'True Detective: Night Country,' while Lamorne Morris won Best Supporting Actor in the same genre for 'Fargo.'

In variety and reality categories, 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' claimed Best Scripted Variety Series, dethroning 'Saturday Night Live,' and 'The Traitors' won Best Reality Competition Programme, ending 'RuPaul's Drag Race''s long-standing reign.

'The Daily Show' emerged as the Best Talk Series. Steven Zaillian was awarded Best Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series for 'Ripley,' and the Governors Award was presented to Greg Berlanti by Matt Bomer and Joshua Jackson.

The night reflected a remarkable achievement for Disney, which set a new record with 60 Emmy wins.

The Emmys followed a week after the Creative Arts Emmys, where 'Shogun' led with 14 awards.