Dushara Vijayan's character in Antony Varghese's 'Kattalan' revealed

The makers of the film had earlier welcomed ace music director Ravi Basrur on board the unit of the film. The announcement had come as a surprise to many as earlier, the production house had announced Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2', as the film's music composer. In February this year, the makers had announced that shooting for their film had been wrapped up. While the makers had previously announced that the film would hit screens on May 14 this year, the announcement on completion of filming had only May mentioned and the date of release missing in it.