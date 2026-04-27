Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan-starrer ‘Exam’ to stream from May 15

Featuring Dushara and Aditi in the lead, and Abbas playing a pivotal role, Exam will stream on Prime Video with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, and subtitles in 15 languages including English. “Exam is a very timely and relevant story that captures the emotional intensity of competitive exams and masterfully transforms it into a thrilling high-stakes drama. We believe it is a story that will resonate deeply with millions.”

“It’s a privilege to once again collaborate with Pushkar and Gayatri after the success of Suzhal—The Vortex season 1 and 2, and Vadhandhi—The Fable of Velonie. We are excited to bring this story to our customers across the world on May 15,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.