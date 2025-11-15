During Varanasi release, entire India will be proud: Mahesh Babu

HYDERABAD: Mahesh Babu’s film, directed by SS Rajamouli, which had the codename of GlobeTrotter, is now titled Váranási. The title was officially revealed at an event in Hyderabad on Saturday. The team went on an update spree, revealing the character trailer of the actor as well.

Mahesh is all set to play Rudhra in the film. This is the first Indian film to be shot in long format, that is made for a 100-foot screen and is filmed for IMAX.

Mahesh Babu graced the event on a man-made bull for the speech. He shared, “This is just the title reveal of the film and one of our ambitious projects. I will make all you fans proud. And I will make my director, Rajamouli, the most proudest man upon this film’s release. When Váranási releases, the entire nation will be proud of us.”

At the event, Rajamouli says, “Though I am not a believer of god, when I saw Mahesh Babu in Ram’s makeover on the first day of shoot, I had goosebumps. Every scene that we have seen in the trailer is so close to my memory.”

The star cast includes Prithviraj as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas essaying the role of Mandakini.

Shruti Haasan has lent her voice for the first single, under the composition of MM Keeravani. KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya are jointly produced under the banners, Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

Currently under production, the project is anticipated to be released in 2027. Other details about the film are kept under wraps.