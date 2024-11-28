Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar starts streaming on this OTT platform; check here

CHENNAI: Dulquer Salmaan's ‘Lucky Baskhar’ has started streaming on Netflix from November 28 after a successful theatrical run.

The OTT platform shared the streaming date via their official Instagram handle with a caption that read, “Luck doesn’t knock twice… unless you’re Baskhar.”

‘Lucky Baskhar’ is available to watch in Netflix and the period film can be enjoyed in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi Languages.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also featured the actors Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, Ramki, Maanasa Choudhary, Surya Sreenivas, Sarvadaman D Banerjee, Rithvik Jothi Raj, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

The movie was made with an estimated budget of ₹100 crore and was released worldwide on October 31.