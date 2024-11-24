Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Amaran’ and Dulquer’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ to release on OTT

CHENNAI: The producers have announced the highly anticipated OTT release dates for two popular films – ‘Amaran’ starring Sivakarthikeyan, and ‘Lucky Baskhar’ featuring Dulquer Salmaan.

Released on October 31, Deepavali day, Sivakarthikeyan's ‘Amaran’ received appreciation from audience and critics alike. The film directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy is now set to be released on Netflix, said a Daily Thanthi report, adding that it expected release date was either December 5 or 11.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’, which garnered attention upon its theatrical release, will also be available on Netflix. The film is scheduled to release on the streaming platform on November 30.