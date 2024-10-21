DT Next Exclusive: Ashwath to helm STR 49; Announcement today

CHENNAI: Actor-director Silambarasan TR has been dropping hints to his fans since Saturday. While his first post on X read, “Dum + Manmadhan + Vallavan + Vtv in Gen Z mode = NAMBA NEXT !!! (sic),” on Sunday, he dropped another clue saying, “Dei 2k kids, 90’s mood la nalaiku sharp ah 6.06 pm ku varen (sic).”

When we contacted sources in Kodambakkam, we heard that they were about Silambarasan’s 49th film. “The film will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule fame and produced by AGS Entertainment and will go on floors in the first week of December. The movie will be a romantic entertainer,” a source told us.

More details of the film will be officially announced in the coming days. Upon finishing this project, STR’s much-anticipated film with Desingh Periyasamy will take off. “The project is very much and hasn’t been shelved. While there may be minor changes, the film will go on floors after completing Ashwath’s film,” added another source.

Meanwhile, STR was last seen in Pathu Thala in 2023. A couple of months ago, he completed dubbing for Thug Life, which is directed by Mani Ratnam. Headlined by Kamal Haasan, the star cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, Abirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal and Gautham Karthik.