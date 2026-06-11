Director Bharathiraja laid to rest with state honours in Theni

THENI: Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja was laid to rest with full state honours at his family farm near Devadanapatti in Theni district on Thursday, with thousands of mourners, political leaders and members of the film fraternity gathering to pay their final respects.
Police personnel accorded ceremonial honours before the burial, as the State government fulfilled Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s announcement that the veteran director would receive a state funeral.
His mortal remains were transported from Chennai to his native Theni district on Wednesday night and kept at his farm at Kaat Road near Devadanapatti for public homage. Relatives, fans and members of the public paid their respects throughout the day.
On behalf of the State government, Theni district in-charge minister R Nirmalkumar and Collector Vaithinathan paid floral tributes. Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, former ministers RB Udhayakumar and Sellur K. Raju, along with leaders of various political parties, also attended the funeral.
Several prominent figures from the Tamil film industry were present, including poet Vairamuthu, actors Nizhalgal Ravi, Samuthirakani, Vadivelu, Ilavarasu, Karunas, Singampuli, Joe Malloori and Vela Ramamoorthy. Actresses Radhika Sarathkumar, Nirosha, Suhasini and Deepa, directors RK Selvamani, Vetri Maaran, Perarasu, Ponram, Rathna Kumar, Ram and Kalanjiyam, producer Suresh Kamatchi, cinematographer Theni Eswar and lyricist Snehan also paid homage.
Elaborate security arrangements were made for the funeral under the supervision of Dindigul Range DIG Sasi Mohan and senior police officials from Theni and Dindigul.