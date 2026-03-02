Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic exceed three hours in runtime, screening challenges reported
CHENNAI: The highly anticipated films Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, scheduled to release on March 19, have runtimes exceeding three hours, leading to challenges in screening additional scenes, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Akshay Khanna and others, has a runtime of 3 hours 40 minutes.
Meanwhile, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and featuring Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi, has a runtime of 3 hours 15 minutes.
Because both movies run for more than three hours, theatre owners have noted that additional scenes cannot be screened, as each film cannot be shown more than four times per day.
There has been talk in the industry and among the fans of both films about their upcoming box-office clash, with many fearing that their individual potential to be blockbusters would not be realised fully.