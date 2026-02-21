Yash's Toxic and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 head for Eid weekend box-office clash; here's all you need to know

What industry voices are saying about the clash

In an interview with Variety, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has termed the clash “unfortunate.” Drawing from his own experience during the box-office clash between his film Kaabil and Raees, he suggested that when two films open together, they tend to “eat into each other’s business.”

Gupta also pointed out that audiences do not have “money flowing” to watch two films simultaneously, adding that while both films may perform well, they may not achieve their full individual potential because of shared release date.