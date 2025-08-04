Dhruv's film with Mani Ratnam to go on floors in November

CHENNAI: Mani Ratnam and co are currently working on the script of their next. The latest update we have from the film is that Dhruv Vikram is all set to play the lead in the filmmaker's next. A few highly reliable sources from tinseltown confirmed this and told DT Next, "Mani sir and Dhruv met a few weeks ago and a look test took place. Dhruv too liked the script and will play the lead in the movie. It will be completely Mani Ratnam's flavour with a mix of romance and action drama."

While there were unconfirmed reports about the film going on floors in September, the source added, "Dhruv's film with Mari Selvaraj, Bison is all set to release for Deepavali, on October 17. The shoot of Mani Ratnam-Dhruv is set to go on floors in the first week of November."

Rukmini Vasanth is expected to play the female lead and had auditioned for the role a couple of months ago. AR Rahman will compose the music while the technical crew will be finalised soon. Earlier, Dhruv's father Vikram had collaborated with Mani Ratnam for Raavanan's Tamil and Hindi version (titled Raavan) and had played Aditya Karikalan in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, which fetched him widespread critical acclaim. Mani Ratnam directing Dhruv is certainly a combination that will trigger the audience's interest.