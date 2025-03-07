Dhruv Vikram oozes a bulls energy for Bison

CHENNAI: Marking director Mari Selvaraj’s birthday on Friday, the much-awaited first look of Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram is finally out.

Applause Entertainment, in collaboration with Neelam Studios has unveiled the striking first look where the actor is seen with his hands on his hip, and another picture of him sitting on his toes, both with a rugged demeanor.

Behind him, in hues of red are the horns of a bull.

Starring Dhruv Vikram as a kabaddi player, alongside Anupama Parameswaran, the film is an electrifying sports drama inspired by true events, and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

The film also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Aruvi Madhan among others.