Dhanush's ‘Om’ release date likely to change?

‘Om’ cast, crew and production details

‘Om’ is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, known for ‘Amaran’. The film is backed by Dhanush, along with Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Ezhil Arasu K is handling the cinematography and R Kalaivanan is in charge of editing.

The film was earlier announced as a worldwide theatrical release on October 16.