Dhanush's ‘Om’ release date likely to change?

CHENNAI: Dhanush’s upcoming film ‘Om’, which was announced for an October 16 theatrical release, may reportedly be pushed to a later date. The development comes amid the October release of Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’.
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, ‘Om’ features Dhanush in the lead, with Sreeleela, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles.
‘Om’ is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, known for ‘Amaran’. The film is backed by Dhanush, along with Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Ezhil Arasu K is handling the cinematography and R Kalaivanan is in charge of editing.
The film was earlier announced as a worldwide theatrical release on October 16.
The reported change is linked to the release of ‘Jailer 2’, which is slated to arrive in theatres on October 15. With the two big-ticket films set to release within a day of each other, reports suggest that the makers of ‘Om’ are looking at alternative dates.
November 27 and December 2 are reportedly among the dates being considered. However, there has been no official confirmation from the ‘Om’ team regarding a postponement.
‘Jailer 2’ is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Rajinikanth leads the cast, with Vidya Balan, S J Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu also part of the film.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the sequel, which is scheduled for theatrical release on October 15.