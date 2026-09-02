Jailer 2 release date reconfirmed for October

CHENNAI: The makers of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 have reconfirmed the film’s theatrical release date, putting to rest recent speculation that the Nelson directorial could be postponed. Sun Pictures shared a new poster on Wednesday, confirming that the sequel will hit screens worldwide on October 15.The release date had already been announced earlier, but reports of reshoots had sparked speculation that the film's theatrical plans could be pushed. The latest update from Sun Pictures indicates that Jailer 2 remains on track for its October release.
The sequel marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Nelson following the success of the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The film was officially announced in January 2025 and went on floors two months later, with shooting wrapping up in April this year. The makers recently released the first single, Ala Bolelo, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Produced by Sun Pictures and presented by Kalanithi Maran, Jailer 2 brings back several actors from the first film, including Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu.
Adding to the buzz around the cast is Hrithik Roshan, who is reportedly making a special appearance in the film. Reports suggest that the Bollywood star has already completed a two-day schedule in Chennai, during which he filmed scenes with Rajinikanth. If confirmed, the appearance will reunite the two actors nearly four decades after they shared screen space in Bhagwaan Dada (1986), when Hrithik appeared as a child actor.
Interestingly, Jailer 2 is scheduled to release a day before Dhanush’s Om: Chapter 1, which is slated for October 16. Both films are positioned to benefit from the Navaratri pooja holiday period.