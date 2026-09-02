Jailer 2 release date reconfirmed for October

Adding to the buzz around the cast is Hrithik Roshan, who is reportedly making a special appearance in the film. Reports suggest that the Bollywood star has already completed a two-day schedule in Chennai, during which he filmed scenes with Rajinikanth. If confirmed, the appearance will reunite the two actors nearly four decades after they shared screen space in Bhagwaan Dada (1986), when Hrithik appeared as a child actor.

Interestingly, Jailer 2 is scheduled to release a day before Dhanush’s Om: Chapter 1, which is slated for October 16. Both films are positioned to benefit from the Navaratri pooja holiday period.