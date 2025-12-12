Dhanush unveils gripping trailer of Vikram Prabhu's Sirai

CHENNAI:On Friday, actor-filmmaker Dhanush released the trailer of Vikram Prabhu-starrer Sirai. The video shows the actor as a cop, who is taking an accused, of murder charges, to a court. Unexpectedly, the accused escapes from custody during the journey. How the cops catch him and the back-story of the murder form the crux of the film.

Helmed by Suresh Rajakumari, director Tamizh of Taanaakaaran fame has penned the story, which is based on true events. The star cast includes LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar and Ananda Thambirajah. SS Lalit Kumar is producing Sirai, under the banner Seven Screen Studio.

Justin Prabhakaran is composing the tunes, while Madhesh Manickam is the director of photography. Philomin Raj is the editor.

Sirai will hit the screens on December 25, marking the occasion of Christmas.