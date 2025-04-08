Dhanush croons for a number in Arun Vijay’s upcoming Retta Thala

CHENNAI: Actor Arun Vijay, who was last seen in Bala’s Vanangaan, will next appear in Retta Thala. In a surprising update, the team revealed that actor-filmmaker Dhanush has lent his voice to a single in the film. Interestingly, Arun Vijay is a part of Dhanush’s directorial venture, Idli Kadai.

Sam CS is composing the music, and Kris Thirukumaran, known for Maan Karate, is directing the film. Arun Vijay will play a dual role in this project, having previously portrayed a dual role in Thadam. The film also features Siddhi Idnani, Tanya, and Balaji Murugadoss.

In January, Arun Vijay completed dubbing for Retta Thala. BTG Universal is backing the project, with Tijo Tomy as the cinematographer and Arunshankar Durai handling the art direction.