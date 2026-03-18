Dhanush calls GV Prakash-starrer 'Happy Raj' a super funny film

For the unaware, the film, which is a light hearted romantic entertainer, has been directed by Maria Elanchezian. It will feature actors GV Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead. The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on March 27 this year.

The shooting of the film, which has triggered expectations among fans, was wrapped up in January this year. Sources close to the unit of the film had said that the team had marked the wrapping up of shooting with a light-hearted photo session.

Pointing out that the shoot was completed smoothly across planned schedules, a source close to the unit disclosed that the director had expressed gratitude to the entire cast and crew for their dedication, discipline, and collaborative spirit throughout the journey. The team shared that the filming experience was filled with positive energy, mirroring the soul of the story itself.