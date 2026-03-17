Happy Raj trailer promises a fun filled rom-com

GV Prakash Kumar will be next seen in Happy Raj. The trailer of the film was released by Dhanush on Tuesday. The video hints that the story revolves around GVP marrying the love of his life, and all the struggles in between, in a humorous narrative.
For the first time, GV Prakash is donning a funk in this film. Abbas is returning to the big screens after a decade with Happy Raj. His role, Rajeev from the USA, reminds us of his iconic character from Minnale (2001). His last outing in Tamil was Ramanujan (2014). Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu and Devi Mahesh, will play significant roles in the film.
Maria Raja Elanchezian is helming the project, which is bankrolled by Beyond Pictures. Justin Prabhakaran is composing the songs, while Madhan Christopher is the director of photography. Selva RK is taking care of the cuts.
Happy Raj will release on March 27.