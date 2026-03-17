Happy Raj trailer promises a fun filled rom-com

For the first time, GV Prakash is donning a funk in this film. Abbas is returning to the big screens after a decade with Happy Raj. His role, Rajeev from the USA, reminds us of his iconic character from Minnale (2001). His last outing in Tamil was Ramanujan (2014). Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu and Devi Mahesh, will play significant roles in the film.

