Deeply devastating, says Sreeleela on misuse of AI

CHENNAI: Actor Sreeleela, who will be next seen in Parasakthi in Tamil, has called out social media users to not support AI-generated content.

She wrote, “There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it. Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions.” She added that they wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment.

The actor went on to thank her well-wishers, who brought to her attention what’s happening online, as she was held up with her schedule. “I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone,” she shared, adding, “With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us. The authorities will be taking it over from here.”

Several actors spoke against the misuse of AI, including Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandana, Priyanka Mohan, and singer Chinmayi, among others.

On the work front, Sreeleela is a part of Sudha Kongara’s directorial, Parasakthi. The film, which will hit the screens on January 14, features Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in lead roles.