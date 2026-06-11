Debut director Vishal scores high with Magudam teaser

CHENNAI: The teaser of Vishal Krishna’s Magudam dropped a few minutes ago and has become an instant hit on the internet. The 90-second teaser shows Vishal in various shades and a man whose past life haunts him in the present and deals with it. Vishal is seen in different makeovers in different time periods of the storyline. However, it looks like Anjali will have an impactful role to play in a rustic avatar in Magudam while Dushara Vijayan who plays another female lead has suspense revolving around her character.
While netizens commented that Magudam has shades of Mark Antony, the team told us that Magudam, produced by Super Good Films will be on a bigger scale with more action-packed and commercial elements packed into it. GV Prakash continues his collaboration with Vishal after Mark Antony and has elevated the visuals with a massy background score.
Magudam his Vishal’s debut as a director and has been shot across different schedules in Chennai, Kakinada and Udhagamandalam in rapid pace. Earlier in an interview with DT Next, Vishal had said that he has filmed a crucial stunt sequence with 1,500 artistes on sets and called it a bit challenging but every effort went behind the sequence is worth it.
This is also RB Choudhary’s 99th and last production venture before he passed away in a car accident a few weeks ago. The makers will be announcing the release date of the film officially in the coming days.