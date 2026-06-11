Debut director Vishal scores high with Magudam teaser

Magudam his Vishal’s debut as a director and has been shot across different schedules in Chennai, Kakinada and Udhagamandalam in rapid pace. Earlier in an interview with DT Next, Vishal had said that he has filmed a crucial stunt sequence with 1,500 artistes on sets and called it a bit challenging but every effort went behind the sequence is worth it.

This is also RB Choudhary’s 99th and last production venture before he passed away in a car accident a few weeks ago. The makers will be announcing the release date of the film officially in the coming days.