Daniel Radcliffe remembers being asked to join 'Wizard of Oz' remake with 'Harry Potter' cast

Looking back, the actor shared how the suggestion stayed with him for years because it felt completely wrong, even to him as a teenager.

According to Deadline, during a recent chat on Hot Ones, Radcliffe spoke about ideas he had heard throughout his career. While discussing odd film pitches, he reflected on his time during the Harry Potter days and recalled what he called one of the "worst ideas" ever shared with him and his co-stars.

He explained that the plan involved all three lead actors from Harry Potter. Someone came to him and asked if he, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint would come together again, this time for a remake of The Wizard of Oz.