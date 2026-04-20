Daniel Radcliffe ranks 'Harry Potter' films, picks 'Deathly Hallows Part 2' as best

"I would take Chamber of Secrets out of those two 'cause I love the Basilisk," he explained, referring to the giant serpent featured in the film. In another surprising pick, the actor ranked Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire above the widely acclaimed Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. "I know everyone wants me to say Azkaban. I know that's how everyone else feels, but I love the stuff I got to do on the fourth movie; it was awesome.

So I'll say Goblet of Fire," he said, as quoted by People magazine. When it came to his favourite, Radcliffe did not hesitate, choosing Deathly Hallows Part 2, the concluding chapter of the saga that marked an emotional end to the long-running series.

However, he was equally candid about his least favourite. "Half-Blood Prince is probably the bottom of the bracket for me," Radcliffe admitted, adding, "And that's my own stuff. That's not the film," as quoted by People magazine. The Harry Potter film franchise consists of eight fantasy films released between 2001 and 2011 by Warner Bros. Pictures. Based on JK Rowling's beloved novels, the series follows young wizard Harry Potter's journey at Hogwarts as he battles the dark wizard Lord Voldemort alongside friends Ron and Hermione.