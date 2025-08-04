Cycle plays key role in BMW 1991'

CHENNAI: Acto Ponmudi Thirumalaisamy, known for his performance in Paiyaa, is all set to make his acting debut with BMW 1991'. Alongside him, 9-year-old Gautham, Manimekalai and Chaplin Balu are playing key roles.

Backed by GreenVis Cinema, the film has already bagged 22 international film awards. Talking about the film, Ponmudi said, "As my first directorial Soma Paana Rooba Sundaram was dropped due to various reasons, I was determined to do a film without any lead actors. I challenged actor Aishwarya Dutta that I would definitely direct a film that would not have any lead roles. In BMW 1991' cycle plays the centre character. In the past, owning a cycle had the reputation that cars have now. The film is also based on that."

Gautham, who is from Madurai, underwent a six-month speech and acting training. Ponmudi has made the film with more than 50 technicians, who were trained under him. "Though it is being selected for various awards, BMW 1991' also has commercial elements," he added.

McEnrow John composed the music, and Arun David handled the camera. RP Valarpandiyan is the editor. The team is working to release the film in theatres as well.