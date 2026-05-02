Court denies bail to nine held for Jana Nayagan leak

After considering the submissions made by all parties, judge S Karthikeyan, citing the serious nature of the allegations and the current stage of investigation, dismissed the bail petitions filed by the nine accused.

The Vijay-starrer was set for a Pongal 2026 release, and has been delayed as it's presently under review by the Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification. Meanwhile, the film was allegedly leaked online illegally on April 3.

Based on a complaint lodged by the maker, KVN Productions, the Cyber Crime Police registered a case against 21 persons and have been investigating.