Classic romance Kadhalar Dhinam set for Valentine’s Day re-release

Directed by Kathir and produced by A M Rathnam under the Sri Surya Movies banner, the film marked Sonali Bendre’s debut in Tamil cinema. The cast also includes Nassar, Manivannan, Goundamani and Chinni Jayanth in key supporting roles.

Kadhalar Dhinam follows the story of Raja and Roja, whose romance blossoms through online conversations, only to be tested by social divides and personal doubts, forming the emotional core of the film.