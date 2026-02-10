Classic romance Kadhalar Dhinam set for Valentine’s Day re-release

CHENNAI: The romantic drama Kadhalar Dhinam (1999), featuring late actor Kunal and Sonali Bendre, is set to return to theatres on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. The film completes 27 years since its original release, and the makers have also released a special trailer announcing the re-release.
Directed by Kathir and produced by A M Rathnam under the Sri Surya Movies banner, the film marked Sonali Bendre’s debut in Tamil cinema. The cast also includes Nassar, Manivannan, Goundamani and Chinni Jayanth in key supporting roles.
Kadhalar Dhinam follows the story of Raja and Roja, whose romance blossoms through online conversations, only to be tested by social divides and personal doubts, forming the emotional core of the film.
Music composed by A R Rahman played a defining role in the film’s success. Notably, songs such as Kathalenum Thervezhedhi and Roja Roja continue to be audience favourites even today.
The film was also released in Telugu as Premikula Roju, while a Hindi version titled Dil Hi Dil Mein hit theatres in 2000.
The re-release of Kadhalar Dhinam comes alongside the return of other popular romantic films such as Mounam Pesiyadhe and Minnale, turning Valentine’s Day week into a celebration of classic love stories. The line-up has created fresh excitement among fans, especially couples and long-time admirers of Tamil cinema’s timeless romances.