Suriya and Trisha's Mounam Pesiyadhe returns to theatres this Valentine’s week

The film was produced by Ganesh Raju under the banner Aparanjeeth Films and marked the debut of actor Trisha as the female lead.

Mounam Pesiyadhe revolves around Gautham, a quiet and introverted man who does not believe in love. His life takes an unexpected turn when misunderstandings and unspoken emotions draw him into a complex romantic situation, forming the emotional core of the film. The movie is remembered for its subtle and realistic portrayal of love and heartbreak.