Suriya and Trisha's Mounam Pesiyadhe returns to theatres this Valentine’s week

CHENNAI: Suriya’s hit film Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002), directed by Ameer, is set to return to theatres on February 13, nearly 24 years after its original release. The romantic drama was a commercial success and is widely regarded as one of the most important films in Suriya’s early career.
The film was produced by Ganesh Raju under the banner Aparanjeeth Films and marked the debut of actor Trisha as the female lead.
Mounam Pesiyadhe revolves around Gautham, a quiet and introverted man who does not believe in love. His life takes an unexpected turn when misunderstandings and unspoken emotions draw him into a complex romantic situation, forming the emotional core of the film. The movie is remembered for its subtle and realistic portrayal of love and heartbreak.
The music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and the soundtrack continues to enjoy a dedicated fan base. Songs such as “En Anbay,” “Chinna Chinnathai,” and “Adatha Attamellam” remain popular even today.
Fans are excited about the re-release, which coincides with Valentine’s Day week, and the film is expected to attract both nostalgic viewers and younger audiences eager to experience the classic on the big screen.
Meanwhile, Suriya and Trisha, who worked together in Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004) and Aaru (2005), are also set to reunite in the upcoming film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji.