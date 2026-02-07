Now you can watch Madhavan-Reema Sen’s Minnale in theatres this Valentine’s Day

Released in 2001, Minnale follows Rajesh (Madhavan), a young man who tries to win the love of Reena (Reema Sen) by impersonating her fiancé, unaware that the man he is posing as is his former college rival. The film’s blend of romance, mistaken identity, and emotional conflict helped it attain cult status over the years, even as sections of social media users later criticised its themes of stalking and impersonation.

The film marked a key phase in Madhavan’s career. Following his success in Alaipayuthey (2000) and a setback with Ennavale, Minnale helped him regain momentum and broaden his fan base. The film also marked Reema Sen’s Tamil cinema debut and Madhavan’s second collaboration with Abbas after the Kannada film Shanti Shanti Shanti, with Abbas playing a supporting role.