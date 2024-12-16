CIFF 2024 | Sasikumar wanted Nandhan to end on a positive note, says director Era Saravanan

CHENNAI: Films addressing caste discrimination have become a familiar trope in Tamil cinema. However, Sasikumar’s Nandhan stood out for its realistic portrayal and unapologetically direct messaging. The film opens with a powerful quote from the director: “If someone asks whether incidents like this still happen in the real world, I will personally show them.” This set the tone from the start, allowing the audience to distinguish Nandhan from being ‘just another film.’ Helmed by Era Saravanan of Udanpirappe fame, the film was featured in the Tamil feature film competition at the 22nd Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) 2024.

Following the film’s screening, Sasikumar expressed his joy at attending the festival for the second consecutive year, after Ayothi last year. Speaking about his role in Nandhan, he remarked, “The character is a complete contrast to anything I have done before. It moves away from the typical aggressive roles I have played in most of my films. It is a character who endures suffering due to socio-economic power.” Discussing his acting process, Sasikumar added, “I am a director’s actor. I follow their vision. This instinct also stems from watching countless films during my childhood.”

The post-screening discussion revealed differing views on the film’s climax. While director Era Saravanan initially planned an earlier curtain closure, Sasikumar suggested an alternative ending on a high note. Saravanan explained, “The post-credit scene didn’t sit well with me, especially when depicting something not grounded in reality. However, Sasikumar believed in offering hope and leaving the audience with a positive note.”

The film’s opening sequence also sparked interest among cinephiles at the festival. Unlike conventional shots of skies, nature, or temples, Nandhan begins with a close-up of a slipper and ends similarly. Saravanan explained, “When I narrated the script, I mentioned that the film would begin and end with a slipper. The metaphor likens the slipper to the country’s democratic system and the laws that govern it, which is how we interpret it.”

The film also earned high praise from actor Rajinikanth. Recalling the moment, the filmmaker shared, “Rajinikanth sir personally congratulated me, repeatedly saying, ‘What guts you have!’. Hearing such words, coming from the biggest star, was one of the highlights of my career.”

Meanwhile, Sasikumar revealed his plans to return to directing next year. As an actor, he has a film with debutant Guru, who worked as an assistant director on Nandhan, in the pipeline.