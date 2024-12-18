CIFF 2024 | Oomai Vizhigal shoot felt like an extended training session says, DOP Ramesh Kumar

CHENNAI: Cinematographer Ramesh Kumar, who was known for revolutionising Tamil cinema by reviving cinemascope with the Vijayakanth starrer Oomai Vizhingal, addressed the sixth day of the masterclass at the 22nd edition of Chennai International Film Festival.

Reflecting on Oomai Vizhigal’s success, Ramesh Kumar said that the filming process had minimal discussion. “I worked with a team from the film institute and it looked like extended training sessions,” he said. “The director and I were always on the same page, and we know each other’s expectations,” added the cinematographer. He also credited western cinematographers for influencing his style.

Talking about his experience with the exterior night shoot for Oomai Vizhigal, one of the first films to attempt such a feat, he explained, “I always go by what the script demands.” He highlighted the importance of teamwork with assistants and lightmen, saying, “I train and delegate responsibilities to them to make my job easier and keep them motivated.” In the wide night shots used in the films, lights were positioned within the frame and concealed using cutters, sometimes hanging lights from trees were also used.

Discussing a notable car sequence in the film involving over 60 cars, Kumar revealed they used a triple-camera setup, and brief instructions were given only to the lead car. The shot was executed in a single run despite the unavailability of communication devices in those days.

For the Uzhavan Magan rekla race sequence, he had to use six cameras mounted on a jeep and was assisted by eight cinematographers. The iconic aerial shots involved a structure set up at a height of 80 feet and a length of 500 feet, attached to trolleys. “The success of the shots were purely based on the belief we had in the team,” he said.

He was also the first to shoot a black-themed advertisement in India, “The black and gold palette was maintained throughout, and the ad was a success,” he said.