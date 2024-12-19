CIFF 2024 | Loners allowed me to take up roles beyond intense ones, says actor Arjun Das

CHENNAI: Dressed in blue casuals and a beanie, actor Arjun Das captured attention on the fourth day of the Chennai International Film Festival 2024. Accompanying him were Sujith Shankar, GM Sundar, and editor VJ Sabu Joseph, who attended the event ahead of the screening of their film Rasavathi- The Alchemist, helmed by Santhakumar. Playing the role of a Siddha doctor, Arjun shared his admiration for Santhakumar’s previous films. “After watching Mouna Guru and Magamuni, it’s impossible for any actor to say no. When he narrated the script, I immediately agreed to do the film,” he stated.

In the film, he also takes on the role of a differently-abled character. “Before filming began, the director and I worked on getting the walk right. Although it was challenging, we managed it well, except for the stunt sequences and riding a bike,” he noted. Speaking about portraying the two timelines, present and flashback, Arjun Das explained, “We began with the present day scenes and, after a one week break, transitioned to filming the flashback. My approach was to trust the director's instincts and just deliver what he wanted.”

GM Sundar, Mandela and Sarpatta Parambarai fame, also shared his insights into the process, focusing on Sergei Eisenstein’s montage technique. He explained, “The montage technique helps determine the appropriate reaction for each shot and lens, allowing for deeper engagement in the scene.”

Editor VJ Sabu Joseph discussed his approach to editing the film. “Right from the start, I understood it was a slow paced narrative. Editing this type of film is vastly different from a commercial one. It demanded holding shots longer to fully convey the character’s emotions,” he remarked.

Arjun also expressed his joy at exploring the romantic genre, stepping away from his usual intense roles. “I want to thank Halitha Shameem for casting me in Loners for the Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa anthology series. It broke the stereotype of me only doing intense roles and showed that I could handle other shades as well. Now, many directors are approaching me with romantic scripts, and several are already in the pipeline,” he said in the master talks of the festival.