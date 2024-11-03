Chloe Grace Moretz comes out as "gay woman" in early voting post

WASHINGTON: Actor Chloe Grace Moretz came out as a 'gay woman'. She opened up about her sexual orientation in a recent social media post about her experience voting early in the 2024 election, reported People.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "There is so much on the line this election." Her post included a picture of a voting sticker that says "I voted early 2024" in red, white and blue colours.

Moretz is endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris while stressing the importance of this particular election.

"I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor," she wrote.

"Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve."

She has been romantically linked to model Kate Harrison since 2018, when they were seen sharing a kiss at Nobu in Malibu, California.

The two have since appeared on each other's Instagram pages numerous times. Recently, the couple was seen wearing matching rings on their left ring fingers in different events and public outings such as their Disneyland visit when they sported matching denim outfits.

She was still wearing the ring during a recent outing to the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring 2025 show in October, reported People.



