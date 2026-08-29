Chinese low-budget film on a cow, Niu Lai, earns 20,000 times its budget; breaks Obsession record

CHENNAI: A low-budget Chinese animated film, Niu Lai, has reportedly earned around 20,000 times its production budget, around Rs 40 crore, surpassing the previous record held by Obsession in the category of highest-grossing film made on a low budget, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The film was made by Xin Yumeng and Sun Lifang with an investment of just Rs 19,000. Released in China on August 5, the film initially received a poor response. Fewer than 300 viewers reportedly bought tickets during its first 10 days.
The film's visuals, character animation and voice acting were criticised on social media, with some users describing it as "worse than AI".
On Douban, a Chinese movie-review platform, a viewer described it as “a symbol of the new internet troll culture" while another called it "unbelievably terrible and eye-opening".
However, the negative reviews helped to draw attention to the film. Scenes from Niu Lai began circulating as memes and going viral on social media. The publicity reportedly prompted more people to visit theatres out of curiosity, with audiences asking whether the film was really as bad as described online.
Niu Lai has reportedly collected around Rs 40 crore in Indian currency so far. With a reported investment of Rs 19,000, the film has earned around 20,000 times its budget.
Earlier, low-budget film Obsession had reportedly set a record by earning 666 times its investment.
Niu Lai has now reportedly surpassed that figure, earning around 20,000 times its reported budget and breaking Obsession's record in the category of highest-grossing film made on a low budget.
Niu Lai made by Xin Yumeng and Sun Lifang, the 86-minute animated film follows a young cow named Niu Lai, who grows up to become a warrior.