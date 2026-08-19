Mocked for being 'worse than AI', Chinese low-budget film ‘Niu Lai’ collects over Rs 24 crore

‘Niu Lai’ criticism: Film mocked on social media

The film was heavily criticised on social media for its visuals, animation and voice acting, with some calling it “worse than AI”.

On Douban, a Chinese movie-review platform, a viewer described it as “a symbol of the new internet troll culture" while another called it "unbelievably terrible and eye-opening", the Associated Press reported.

However, some viewers defended its production style. One Douban user even wondered whether its deliberately crude visuals were an attempt to convey a sense of “returning to one’s true self” in the age of AI, as reported by the Guardian.