Cheran to play R Keshavadas in Tovino Thomas-starrer Narivetta

CHENNAI: Cheran carved a niche for himself as an actor and filmmaker in the Tamil film industry. He is now gearing up for his Malayalam debut with Narivetta.

Headlined by Tovino Thomas, the film is directed by Anuraj Manohar. On Monday, the makers unveiled the character poster of Cheran. Essaying the role of a cop, he was introduced as R Keshavadas in the intriguing poster.

Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan, Suraj Venjaramoodu plays a prominent role in the film. Jakes Bejoy is composing the music and Vijay is handling the camera. Shameer Muhammed is taking care of the cuts. Last month, Tovino completed dubbing for Narivetta.