    Athulya Ravi, Manikandan Rajesh, Anandraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran , John Vijay, Redin Kingsley, Sunil Reddy, Ilavarasu, Livingston, Shihan Hussaini and Chaams in key roles. Bobby Balachandran is bankrolling the project, which will feature D Imman’s music.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 May 2025 7:31 AM IST
    Chennai City Gangsters release teaser promises a laughter riot
    CHENNAI: Headlined by Vaibhav, Chennai City Gangsters is directed by Vikram Rajeshwar and Arun Keshav. The film’s release teaser was unveiled on Wednesday, promising a fun-filled laughter ride.

    Billed to be a comedy-heist film, Tijo Tomy is the director of photography, while Suresh A Prasad is the editor. Chennai City Gangsters is gearing up for a worldwide release on June 20.

    DTNEXT Bureau

