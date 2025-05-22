Chennai City Gangsters release teaser promises a laughter riot

CHENNAI: Headlined by Vaibhav, Chennai City Gangsters is directed by Vikram Rajeshwar and Arun Keshav. The film’s release teaser was unveiled on Wednesday, promising a fun-filled laughter ride.

Athulya Ravi, Manikandan Rajesh, Anandraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran , John Vijay, Redin Kingsley, Sunil Reddy, Ilavarasu, Livingston, Shihan Hussaini and Chaams in key roles. Bobby Balachandran is bankrolling the project, which will feature D Imman’s music.

Billed to be a comedy-heist film, Tijo Tomy is the director of photography, while Suresh A Prasad is the editor. Chennai City Gangsters is gearing up for a worldwide release on June 20.