Check out Allu Arjun's pan-India slate: From Atlee's Raaka to Lokesh Kanagaraj's AA23

CHENNAI: On the heels of the massive box office success of the Pushpa franchise, Telugu star Allu Arjun has an exciting slate of pan-India films lined up, featuring high-profile collaborations with top directors like Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee, and Basil Joseph, according to a Maalaimalar report. Let's take a look:
Allu Arjun's upcoming film ‘Raaka’, directed by Atlee, is touted to be a science fiction action film mounted on a huge budget. The movie is reportedly set in an alternative world and will have him playing various roles. Deepika Padukone will headline the film while Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to appear in a significant role, as per reports.
Since the CGI work for ‘Raaka’ requires time, Allu Arjun is planning to complete the shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film. A look test was reportedly completed recently while a special promo shoot for the film is likely to begin soon. The full-scale shooting may begin in October 2026 and be completed by March 2027. Anirudh is composing the music for the film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
Basil Joseph, director of the blockbuster Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, is set to team up with Allu Arjun for a new superhero project. Though initially rumoured to be a Shaktimaan film, the project has been confirmed as an original story. The collaboration marks Allu Arjun's first film with a Malayali director. Produced by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts, the film is expected to release by the end of 2027. Allu Arjun has a huge fan base in Kerala where he is lovingly referred to as 'Mallu Arjun.'
Basil on July 14 shared a cryptic Instagram post of a picture of a cap emblazoned "icon" paired with a hit song from Allu Arjun's 'Arya 2'.
Allu Arjun is reportedly in talks to team up with a leading Telugu director for his 25th milestone film. This project is also expected to be released pan-India and be made on a huge budget. With the CGI work delaying ‘Raaka’, Lokesh’s film may be the first to release from this pan-India lineup, followed by Basil Joseph’s superhero film.