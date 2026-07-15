Check out Allu Arjun's pan-India slate: From Atlee's Raaka to Lokesh Kanagaraj's AA23

AA24

Basil Joseph, director of the blockbuster Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, is set to team up with Allu Arjun for a new superhero project. Though initially rumoured to be a Shaktimaan film, the project has been confirmed as an original story. The collaboration marks Allu Arjun's first film with a Malayali director. Produced by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts, the film is expected to release by the end of 2027. Allu Arjun has a huge fan base in Kerala where he is lovingly referred to as 'Mallu Arjun.'

Basil on July 14 shared a cryptic Instagram post of a picture of a cap emblazoned "icon" paired with a hit song from Allu Arjun's 'Arya 2'.