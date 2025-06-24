Charukesi is a Tamil film without violence and bloodshed, says Y Gee Mahendra

CHENNAI: The trailer launch of Charukesi, starring veteran actor Y Gee Mahendra in the lead, was held in Chennai recently. Charukesi also stars Sathyaraj, Samuthirakani, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Thalaivasal Vijay, Ramya Pandian, Raj Ayyappan and others.

Directed by Suresh Krissna, the film is produced by Arun R. At the trailer launch, actor Sathyaraj addressed the gathering through a special video message.

He said, “Suresh Krissna called me one day and explained the role I was to play in Charukesi. I instantly agreed, simply because of who he is. Every dialogue written by Pa Vijay was powerful and meaningful.

I’m confident Y Gee Mahendra sir will win a National Award for his performance.” YG Mahendran shared, “At 75, to get such a role is a blessing. After a long time, we have a Tamil film without violence and bloodshed.

When people walk out of the theatre after watching Charukesi, they’ll feel truly fulfilled.” Sanjay Loknath is the cinematographer for the film with Deva as the music composer.