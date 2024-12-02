Chandrika Ravi brings ‘Queen of the South’ to life

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the iconic actor Silk Smitha’s birthday, STRI Cinemas have announced its upcoming feature film, titled Silk Smitha - Queen of the South. The biopic will bring to life the captivating story of the actor who ruled south cinema in the 80s and early 90s, with Chandrika Ravi in the titular role. Chandrika has always been fondly referred to as modern day Silk Smita by people in her films’ promotional events previously.

Chandrika took to her Instagram to share a 3-minute long glimpse of the feature film which starts with Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister looking upon the newspapers to find articles about the actor splashed across in every paper. It later goes on to the magnificent entry of Silk, where men around have their eyes stuck to her.

Directed by Jayaram Sankaran, and produced by Vijay Amritraj, the film is set to commence production in early 2025.