Censor Board clears Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' for release with U/A certificate

CHENNAI: If reports doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Keerthiswaran's upcoming pan-Indian film 'Dude' for release with a U/A certificate.

Sources in the know also claimed that the censored version of the film has a run time of 139 minutes (2 hours and 19 minutes).

Directed by Keerthiswaran, the film features actor and director Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead along with Mamitha Baiju, best known for her performance in the Malayalam superhit film 'Premalu'.

Pradeep Ranganathan, who has been delivering back-to-back successes with his latest offering, 'Dragon', going to emerge a phenomenal blockbuster,is currently working on this pan India venture which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature senior actor Sarath Kumar in a pivotal role in the film.

The first look poster of 'Dude' featured Pradeep Ranganathan in an intense avatar, with his face marked with bruises and his expression filled with grit, as he held a Mangalsutra in his hand.

The film is set to hit screens on October 17 for Deepavali this year, aiming to light up the festive season.

Mythri Movie Makers has brought together a dynamic crew of emerging talent for their upcoming bilingual film. The visual aesthetics of the film have been entrusted to the capable hands of cinematographer Niketh Bommi. Barath Vikraman is the editor for the film. 'Dude' is to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, Sarath Kumar and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature a host of stars including Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon and Dravid Selvam among others.

Anil Yerneni is the executive producer for this film which has Poornima Ramaswamy as its costume designer.



