Brother set for streaming from November 29

CHENNAI: Brother, starring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles, is all set for its premiere on November 29 on ZEE5.

Director Rajesh has created a heart-warming family entertainer featuring Jayam Ravi, Priyanka Mohan, Bhoomika, Natty Natarajan, VTV Ganesh, Saranya Ponvannan and others, which had its worldwide theatrical release on October 31 for the special festive occasion of Deepavali.

Talking about the film, Jayam Ravi says, “My experience working on the film Brother has been truly remarkable. This project allowed me to connect with my fans, who were eager to experience a heartwarming feel-good entertainer alongside their friends and families. I extend my gratitude to director Rajesh for creating a quality film that has resonated with audiences from all walks of life.”

Director Rajesh M says, “Brother is a creation that is close to my heart. I am so glad over the heart-warming response from the audience during the theatrical release. Directing Jayam Ravi in a feel-good family entertainer was a riveting experience.”

Brother encapsulating the ingredients of love, affection, family bonding and sentiments, features musical score by Harris Jayaraj.