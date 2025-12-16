Bobby Simha’s next to go on floors on Dec 22

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, actor Bobby Simha’s next film in Telugu was officially launched. The film is set to go on floors from December 22 in Vishakapatnam. Hebba Patel is playing the female lead, while debutant Meher Yaramati is directing the project.

Bobby Simha said, “When I wanted to do a film as a hero in Telugu, I listened to many stories. While waiting for a good story, I got a call from Yuva, and after listening to the script, I liked it a lot. This is a script that challenges an actor. This film will be new in my career. There is a grandfather character in it. We are doing this film with a good team.”

Tanikella Bharani and Surya Srinivas will be seen in key roles. Yuva Krishna Tholati is producing the project, under the banner Yuva Productions. G Krishna Das is the cinematographer, while Siddharth Sadashivuni is composing the music.