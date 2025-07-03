Bobby Deol looks more intense in Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Jyothi Krisna

HYDERABAD: On Thursday, the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu released the much-awaited trailer of the film. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles.

Jyothi Krisna, who is helming the film, said that he re-designed Bobby Deol’s character of Aurangzeb after watching Animal. “Bobby Deol’s performance in Animal was spell bounding. His ability to convey emotions through expressions alone, despite the character's lack of dialogues, blew our minds. I decided to change the arc of his character in our film too, and give a complete makeover.”

The director made major adjustments to the character's personality, backstory, motivation, and physical portrayal. “When I narrated the revised script, Bobby was excited. He is an actor who always likes to explore different possibilities and present a newer version of himself to the audience. In Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bobby Deol looks more intense. His powerful screen presence, elegance and the way he expresses a lot with his eyes speak volumes,” he shared.

Bankrolled by Mega Surya Production, MM Keeravani is composing the tunes, while Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnana Shekar VS handled the camera. KL Praveen is taking care of the cuts.

The film is all set to hit the screens on July 24.