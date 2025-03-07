Bloodline has universal appeal to it, says Adrianna

CHENNAI: Bloodline-Vengeance Unleashed has created waves on the global stage by winning appreciation in film festivals and has created quite a lot of anticipation even before its release. The trailer of the film was more than assuring that the makers have gone all out in delivering what looks like a complete package. "The story of Bloodline is narrated from Bella's perspective and what she has gone through so far. It is her memories that go in and out of the storyline between present and the past. The story is rooted and we realised that it has the potential to be released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam," she tells us.

Divulging more about the content, despite being a rooted story, Adrianna says that the plot will have a universal appeal to it. "Despite having a pan-Indian release, Bloodline's content will strike a chord with the audience across the globe. This is also the reason why we have an international star cast joining hands with some great Indian talent pool from the fighters to some performers. So it will have something for the Indian audience as well as the international audience," Adrianna remarks.

The actor-writer also reminisces to the days where the journey of Bloodline began. "The journey began when Jojo George set out to create a story with Indian martial arts and we added a bit of international flavour to it. We shot in India as well as in the United Kingdom. We rewrote the script and the story came together as and when we came up with new and exciting ideas. The entire team has put their heart and soul into the project. Also, we shot in difficult terrains, where we had spiders and mosquitoes in the jungle. But the effort was worth it," she says with a smile.

All eyes will be on Afghan actor Abbas Alizada, Bruce Lee's doppelganger, who plays the lead in the movie. "Abbas is a wonderful human and an amazing actor. Looking at him, the way he encapsulates Bruce Lee, we named his character Lee. It's incredible to see what he can do. He learnt Kalari for Bloodline and he can easily perform any kind of martial arts with ease. The audience will not be disappointed at all," remarks Adrianna.