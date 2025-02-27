Blake Lively pays tribute to ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star Michelle Trachtenberg

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Blake Lively, who has been embroiled in a controversy with the actor-director Justin Baldoni, has shared a tribute to the late actress Michelle Trachtenberg.

Blake Lively took to her Instagram Stories to share a tribute to her ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who died at the age of 39, reports ‘Variety’.

“This is the first day I met Michelle”, Blake Lively wrote, sharing a photo of her and Trachtenberg on the set of ‘Gossip Girl’”.

The actress continued, “She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself”.

As per ‘Variety’, Blake called Trachtenberg her “yummy caramel smelling lip gloss”

She shared, “She didn’t just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lip gloss because she cared about the sweet details”.

“She was a kind person through and through. Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday. Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire”, she added.