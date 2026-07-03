Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz

According to TMZ, Blake and Ryan were seen cheering on their daughter, Betty, as she competed in a horse show at a local farm in Lake Placid, New York. The report added that Betty delivered a strong performance, finishing second in her event.

The family outing comes as Taylor and Travis are surrounded by close family and their current close friends, roughly four and a half hours away in New York City, as per the outlet.

The development has further fuelled speculation over a reported rift between Swift and Lively. As per TMZ, sources with direct knowledge claimed Swift was "frustrated after being pulled into Blake's legal battle with Justin Baldoni," and felt she had been unnecessarily drawn into the dispute. Swift had also been subpoenaed in the case before it was later withdrawn.