Blake Lively breaks silence after lawsuit setback, confirms to continue legal fight against Justin Baldoni

In a statement shared on her Instagram Stories, Lively said she remains committed to pursuing justice, with the case now set to go to trial in New York on May 18. "I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence and retaliate against victims," she wrote, adding, "I know it's a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it." Addressing the emotional toll, Lively highlighted the real-world impact of online hostility, stating that "the physical pain from digital violence is very real."

She also expressed gratitude to the court for its recent ruling while reiterating that initiating legal proceedings was not her first choice. "The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit," she wrote, attributing her decision to what she described as "pervasive retaliation" for advocating a safe working environment. Her message ended with a pointed note that reads, "See you in court." The development comes a day after Judge Lewis Liman dismissed the sexual harassment portion of the lawsuit, citing jurisdictional issues and Lively's status as an independent contractor during the production of 'It Ends With Us.'